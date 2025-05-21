KFON hits new milestone: One lakh connections and counting

After a long wait, Kerala's homegrown broadband service, KFON, has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the 100,000 connection mark, with 1,00,098 users currently connected.

The internet service provider aims to more than double this number to 300,000 connections by the end of the fiscal year and increase its total revenue from Rs 51 crore in the previous year to Rs 230 crore in the current fiscal.

KFON Managing Director Dr. Santhosh Babu said, "Reaching one lakh connections is a significant milestone in our journey, and we are determined to continue our efforts until every household in Kerala is digitally connected."

He emphasised that KFON is leading the way in fulfilling the Kerala government's commitment to ensuring no individual is excluded due to lack of internet access.

Notably, KFON has provided 11,402 Below Poverty Line (BPL) connections, with 5,251 in Phase 1 and 6,150 in Phase 2.