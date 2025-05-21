Minister Ganesh Kumar spots minors riding scooter, orders strict action

KOLLAM: Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar took swift action after spotting four minor children riding a scooter without a licence during a procession in Kollam on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as Ganesh Kumar was heading to the stage to inaugurate the annual Kudumbashree celebration in Pathanapuram.

Upon noticing the underage riders, he stopped and questioned them, before directing the officials to identify the vehicle owner and take strict action.

“Call the inspector and tell him we need to find out who the owner is. Then inform the RTO and cancel the owner’s licence. They are giving the motorbike to underage kids, kids not even 18. If they fall and die, we’ll have to take responsibility. They have no helmet and licence. When the owner shows up, we must hand over the vehicle to the RTO. That’s the law,” the minister said.

Ganesh Kumar reiterated that vehicle owners must be held accountable for allowing minors to operate two-wheelers.