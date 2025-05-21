'Protect, not persecute': Experts slam Pinarayi's proposal to resolve human-wildlife conflict by hunting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A collective of environmentalists, ecological scientists and legal experts has expressed concern over Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recent advocacy for hunting as a solution to human-wildlife conflict. They issued a statement urging the state government to abandon such measures and instead adopt a science-driven, ethical and legally sound wildlife management policy.

The statement warned that the proposal for controlled hunting is not only ecologically dangerous but also in direct violation of India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act. The collective called for an immediate moratorium on any wildlife culling proposals unless backed by scientific and legal scrutiny.

“The evidence is clear. The state‘s wildlife is not exploding, it’s disappearing. The elephant population has fallen by 58% in five years, and Wayanad’s tiger count has dropped nearly 30% since 2018. Between 2016 and 2024, 763 elephants have died in the state, compared to 139 human fatalities in man-elephant conflicts," they said.

They also pointed to repeated Nipah outbreaks in wildlife corridor-linked districts like Wayanad and Kozhikode as a warning of the zoonotic risks coming from habitat fragmentation and increased human-animal interaction.