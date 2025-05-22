90% disability, 900% determination: Kerala para-swimmer redefines 'ability', one stroke at a time

Muhammed Aasim has just returned to his hometown, Velimanna in Kozhikode, after making waves at the recently concluded World Para Swimming Series in Paris. His voice brims with excitement as he relives his remarkable feat in the 50m and 100m freestyle, and the 50m backstroke.
Aasim has become a source of pride for Kerala by qualifying for the World Para Swimming Championships, to be held in Singapore from September 21 to 27. Hold on, his achievements go far beyond the pool.
He was born without both arms. His right leg is stunted. With 90 per cent physical disability, the 19-year-old has never let his challenges define him. Instead, he has rewritten the meaning of ‘ability’.
Aasim is the first Indian para swimmer to be ranked internationally in the S2 category (‘no hand or wrist flexion’). Currently, he ranks 10th globally.
Picked by the Paralympic Committee of India, a 12-member team — including eight swimmers, coach Sanjay Bisht, and physio Dr Ashkar Ali Kelath — participated in the Paris series. Making it wasn’t easy.
Aasim needed Rs 7 lakh. It was out of reach for him. He is the eldest of seven siblings, and the family’s sole breadwinner — the only income is what Aasim earns through local competitions and events like inaugurations.
“I sought help via social media. Several sponsors came forward, and that’s how my dream became a reality,” he says.
With just a few months left for the world championship, and under the guidance of coach Sreekanth Mavur, Asim is now training at the Blue Bucks Swimming Centre in Kozhikode. His dream is to win a medal for India.
Taking the plunge
It was in 2022, at the age of 16, that Asim decided to learn swimming. “Right from my childhood, whenever I saw waterbodies, all I wanted was to dive in, float away for hours,” he says.
“Obviously, I had to suppress that urge. But there were times I could not resist. I would jump in, and people nearby would rescue me. My parents would initially not even consider my desire to learn swimming.”
Aasim’s life changed when he met Saji Valasseril, a popular swimming coach in Aluva, who has trained over 10,000 people over the past 16 years.
“Before he started training me, Saji sir practised for 40 days, tying his hands together and swimming, just to understand what it would take to coach someone like me,” Aasim recalls.
“Once he completed that, we began training in the Periyar River. Soon, for the first time, I could float. It was a magical moment.”
Within months, Aasim pulled off something extraordinary. From the very spot where he began training, he swam across the Periyar — covering about 800m — in 61 minutes. It was not just a personal milestone. It was a message to society as well.
“Now, as I look back, it was a risky adventure. But under Saji sir’s guidance and with a support crew in place, I was full of josh. All I ever wanted was to swim. The fact that I could do it, and inspire others in the process, is something I will always cherish,” Aasim smiles.
Speaking up
Aasim says he has never hesitated to voice his needs or stand up for what he rightfully deserved. This trait was evident when he petitioned for the upgrade of the Velimanna Government LP School near his house, as the daily travel to the faraway UP school was arduous.
“I even got to meet the then chief minister Oommen Chandy. Thanks to his special consideration, the school was eventually upgraded,” says Aasim.
Later, he campaigned for the school to be upgraded to a high school. He embarked on a wheelchair journey — over 450km from the school to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram — that was completed in 52 days.
“Today, the appeal I made to the government, demanding that children with disabilities be granted basic human rights, has reached the Supreme Court,” says Aasim.
Beyond education, promoting swimming as a vital life skill is another cause close to Aasim’s heart. Moreover, seeking to inspire others and extend support to those in need, he has set up the Aasim Velimanna Foundation for promoting inclusive education and sports.
“Kerala, despite being home to numerous waterbodies, sees a significant number of drowning incidents each year. It is high time that we made swimming part of the curriculum. The government must take initiative in this regard,” he says.
“Through my foundation, I aspire to bring about this change — so that swimming is recognised as an essential life-saving skill for every person.”
Lack of government support
Aasim says the government has been apathetic towards him despite a string of achievements — including sweeping gold in all three events at the 24th National Para Swimming Competition in Panaji, Goa, setting a new national record in the S2 category for the 100m and 50m freestyle, and being chosen as the best para swimmer of 2024–25 from among over 500 athletes across 26 states.
“In many states, athletes receive financial support — sometimes up to `5 lakh — for representing the state. From the Kerala government, forget financial help, we don’t even get a congratulatory message at times. It’s disheartening,” says Aasim, who still does not have access to high-performance coaching and facilities.
“I just hope that for the upcoming World Para Swimming Championships, we receive some backing from the Central government.”
Aasim, however, highlights several well-wishers have played a key role in fuelling his journey.
“As I mentioned earlier, many came forward to support my trip to Paris. Another unforgettable moment was when one Kannur-based businessman offered me a trip to 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, where I got to meet legends such as Messi and Mbappe.”
Looking ahead
Aasim, who was recently nominated for UAE’s Golden Visa, aims to scale greater heights by being a part of the Asian Games and the Paralympics. “I also aspire to climb Mt Everest. Through these endeavours, I want to inspire those who are stuck in life,” he says. “I want to convey the message that a person gets curbed when fear takes over the mind. Live life fully with courage even in the face of adversity.”