90% disability, 900% determination: Kerala para-swimmer redefines 'ability', one stroke at a time

Muhammed Aasim has just returned to his hometown, Velimanna in Kozhikode, after making waves at the recently concluded World Para Swimming Series in Paris. His voice brims with excitement as he relives his remarkable feat in the 50m and 100m freestyle, and the 50m backstroke.

Aasim has become a source of pride for Kerala by qualifying for the World Para Swimming Championships, to be held in Singapore from September 21 to 27. Hold on, his achievements go far beyond the pool.

He was born without both arms. His right leg is stunted. With 90 per cent physical disability, the 19-year-old has never let his challenges define him. Instead, he has rewritten the meaning of ‘ability’.

Aasim is the first Indian para swimmer to be ranked internationally in the S2 category (‘no hand or wrist flexion’). Currently, he ranks 10th globally.

Picked by the Paralympic Committee of India, a 12-member team — including eight swimmers, coach Sanjay Bisht, and physio Dr Ashkar Ali Kelath — participated in the Paris series. Making it wasn’t easy.

Aasim needed Rs 7 lakh. It was out of reach for him. He is the eldest of seven siblings, and the family’s sole breadwinner — the only income is what Aasim earns through local competitions and events like inaugurations.

“I sought help via social media. Several sponsors came forward, and that’s how my dream became a reality,” he says.

With just a few months left for the world championship, and under the guidance of coach Sreekanth Mavur, Asim is now training at the Blue Bucks Swimming Centre in Kozhikode. His dream is to win a medal for India.