Celebrated Kerala footballer Najumudeen passes away at 75

KOLLAM: A Najumudeen, the legendary winger who played a pivotal role in securing Kerala’s first-ever Santosh Trophy title in 1973, passed away at his home in Thevally, Kollam, on Wednesday. He was 75.

Najumudeen had been battling prostate cancer for some time and breathed his last at a private hospital in Kollam, according to those close to him. His funeral will be held at Juma Masjid, Thevally, on Friday.

Shylaja B, ward councillor of Thevally and a family friend, recalled the former footballer’s final days with deep emotion.

“His health condition had deteriorated, and he had been bedridden for months. He was undergoing treatment at the district hospital, and the palliative team took care of him during his final days. Later, as his condition worsened, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kollam,” she said.

“He was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, and in the final days, his condition became worse. In fact, we were ready — everyone offered help, and we told him we could arrange admission to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. But during his last days, his spirit never gave up,” Shylaja said.

“He has a two-storey house here. Initially, the first floor was converted into a hostel. Later, as his condition worsened, the hostel was shifted to the ground floor. The amazing part of his life was his enthusiasm and humbleness. Even during his final days, he remained hopeful and continued to motivate young people to chase their dreams. We will miss him a lot,” she added.