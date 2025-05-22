Celebrated Kerala footballer Najumudeen passes away at 75

KOLLAM: A Najumudeen, the legendary winger who played a pivotal role in securing Kerala’s first-ever Santosh Trophy title in 1973, passed away at his home in Thevally, Kollam, on Wednesday. He was 75.
Najumudeen had been battling prostate cancer for some time and breathed his last at a private hospital in Kollam, according to those close to him. His funeral will be held at Juma Masjid, Thevally, on Friday.
Shylaja B, ward councillor of Thevally and a family friend, recalled the former footballer’s final days with deep emotion.
“His health condition had deteriorated, and he had been bedridden for months. He was undergoing treatment at the district hospital, and the palliative team took care of him during his final days. Later, as his condition worsened, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kollam,” she said.
“He was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, and in the final days, his condition became worse. In fact, we were ready — everyone offered help, and we told him we could arrange admission to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. But during his last days, his spirit never gave up,” Shylaja said.
“He has a two-storey house here. Initially, the first floor was converted into a hostel. Later, as his condition worsened, the hostel was shifted to the ground floor. The amazing part of his life was his enthusiasm and humbleness. Even during his final days, he remained hopeful and continued to motivate young people to chase their dreams. We will miss him a lot,” she added.
Najumudeen began his football career with the Kerala University team in 1972. Just a year later, at the age of 19, he emerged as the star winger in the Kerala side that clinched the state’s maiden Santosh Trophy title.
Known for his explosive attacking prowess, Najumudeen had a knack for dismantling opposition defences without falling foul of the offside trap — a rare skill. His crosses from the flanks often found their way into the back of the net, earning him a fearsome reputation as one of Kerala’s most clinical strikers.
He represented Kerala in the Santosh Trophy until 1981 and was named the best player of the 1975 edition held in Kozhikode. That same year, he was honoured with the prestigious GV Raja Award for best footballer. In 1979, he was appointed captain of the Kerala team.
Najumudeen also played for Travancore Titanium for nearly two decades, from 1973 to 1992, later coaching the team as well. He retired from Travancore Titanium Products in 2009 as an assistant manager.
He is survived by his wife, Nassim Began, and three daughters.