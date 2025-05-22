Cracks and landslips on NH spark protests in Kerala; Gadkari urged to act

KOZHIKODE: As several sections of roads constructed under the NH 66 widening project continued to cave in and develop cracks in various parts of northern Kerala, people’s representatives have sought the urgent intervention of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

On Wednesday, multiple landslips at the NH construction site at Kuppam in Kannur triggered protests by residents who blocked the road. The landslips were reported twice in a single day on the stretch.

In Kasaragod, a crack measuring 72 feet in length appeared on the NH near Mavungal, near the location where a crack had developed on Tuesday. The service road near Kooliyangal, near Kanhangad, also collapsed, heightening concerns about the quality of road work in the area.

IUML MP E T Muhammed Basheer, who met Gadkari in Delhi and raised the issue, said the minister has promised to take action against the contractor. “We have also called for the setting up of a panel comprising experts from IIT Delhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan, in a letter, asked Gadkari to take immediate steps to address the issue before the onset of monsoon. “There are many places in Kozhikode where hills were razed unscientifically for the construction of the road,” he said.

Residents of Kuppam alleged landslips have been occurring in the area intermittently since Tuesday, and they fear the situation could worsen at night when visibility is poor. They claimed that neither the district collector nor officials from the National Highways Authority visited the site.

Residents stage protest at Kuppam

“The landslip took place at a site where a hill had been excavated for ongoing NH construction.The absence of a proper drainage system caused the mud and debris to enter nearby homes,” said Biju, Kuppam resident. After the protest halted vehicular movement, police personnel reached the spot to manage traffic and divert vehicles from the affected area.