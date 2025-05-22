Divergent responses from two UDF allies on all-party delegation raise questions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The marked difference in the response of two UDF allies — the Congress and the Muslim League — to their leaders being named to the all-party delegation, to explain India’s case against cross-border terrorism to the world, has kicked up fresh speculation.

While the Congress, which was in a spot over Shashi Tharoor’s selection, had accused the Modi government of diversionary tactics, the IUML wholeheartedly welcomed the Centre’s move to induct its representative E T Mohammed Basheer, terming it a major recognition. This position has once again triggered questions

over League’s difference of opinion growing in various issues from state level to national level subjects.

Consistent with the manner in which Tharoor was approached, it was Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju who contacted Basheer. The League readily accepted the invitation. Interestingly, Basheer is known to be one of the strongest critics of Modi and the NDA government.“It was Union Minister Kiren Rijiju who informed me of the government decision to include a Muslim League representative in the delegation,” Mohammed Basheer told TNIE.