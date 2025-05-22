Kerala Higher Secondary Plus Two pass rate dips to 77.81 per cent in 2025

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 77.81% of the students who appeared for the higher secondary Plus Two examinations in March this year have become eligible for higher studies.

This year's pass percentage was 0.88% lower than the success rate of 78.81% recorded in 2024, said General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who announced the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary results here on Thursday.

The Minister said that of the 3,70,642 regular students who appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations, 2,88,394 became eligible for higher studies. This included 1,65,234 girls and 1,23,160 boys.

The number of students who secured A+ grade in all subjects was 30,145, down by 9.079 from last year’s 39,242. They included 22,772 from Science, 4,510 from Commerce, and 2,863 from Humanities. As many as 41 students received a full score of 1200/1200.

While the pass percentage in Science and Commerce streams was 83.25 and 74.21, the success rate in the Humanities stream was 69.16%. The aided sector recorded a success rate of 82.16% followed by unaided schools at 75.91% and government schools at 73.23%.

The detailed results are available on the websites: www.results.hse.kerala.gov.in, www.results.digilocker.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in and www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

VHSE exam

Of the 26,178 students who appeared for the VHSE exam, 18,340 became eligible for higher studies, registering a success rate of 70.06%. The pass percentage of private students was 14.17%.

The results are available on the websites www.vhse.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in and www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in