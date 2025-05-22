No rift over smart road inauguration: Kerala minister M B Rajesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh has dismissed rumours that he had expressed dissatisfaction to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over being sidelined from the Smart Road inauguration event. Rajesh clarified that his absence from the function was due to prior commitments and not indicative of any discord.

“There are no differences of opinion within the council of ministers,” he said. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office also issued a clarification regarding Pinarayi Vijayan’s absence from the controversial May 16 event. The CMO stated that reports suggesting a deliberate snub were politically motivated attempts to undermine the credibility of the state government’s fourth anniversary celebrations, which are currently under way.

There were reports that the LSGD minister stayed away from the road inauguration due to differences with Works Minister Mohammed Riyas.