Risk of Covid spread high, self-protection crucial: Health Minister Veena George

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has cautioned that the risk of Covid spread in the state remains high, following a surge in cases across Southeast Asia driven by Omicron JN1 subvariants, LF7 and NB1.8, which are highly contagious, though less severe.

“Self-protection is crucial. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as cold, sore throat, cough or shortness of breath should wear a mask,” Veena said on Wednesday after a meeting with the state-level rapid response team to assess the current situation. The meeting recommended making masks mandatory in hospitals.

The state has reported 182 Covid cases in May, with Kottayam (57), Ernakulam (34), and Thiruvananthapuram (30) registering the highest numbers.

At the meeting, it was decided that Covid tests be conducted if anyone shows symptoms. The team also issued directives to ensure an adequate supply of RTPCR kits and other essential safety equipment. Public advisories were issued to discourage unnecessary hospital visits and emphasise frequent handwashing with soap. Veena also warned against unnecessary referrals of Covid patients by some private hospitals, stressing that treatment should follow the established protocol at the treating facility.

Meanwhile, the meeting discussed lifting of containment zone restrictions in Nipah-affected areas of Malappuram, as there has been no further spread of the infection.