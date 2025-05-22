Sethubandhanam: An exhibition that captures how art binds three generations of a family

“You can see, along with a few paintings from my series Sisterhood, there are also a few works that admire the architecture of Jaipur,” he adds.

His most recent works — an unfinished series — are also displayed at the exhibition. Drawing inspiration from Operation Sindoor, the series explores women and the cultural practice of wearing sindoor (vermillion). In the charcoal works, the sindoor stands out in bright red.

The other side of the hall is slightly muted — beautifully so. Resplendent with the flowing beauty of watercolours, Shalini’s works are a nostalgic trip. Stories of childhood.

“My father always used to talk about Wadakkanchery in Thrissur. His stories were about the people, the serene life of those days, and the temple festival. I tried recreating them,” she smiles.

Memories are at the core of her works — her old family home (tharavadu) just before it was demolished, her aunts, her father’s kalan kuda (crook-handle umbrella), the hills welcoming a roaring rain...

“That’s what I love to paint — exploring the beauty and the melancholy of my memories, tales I heard, and the nature around us. However, I have also started experimenting nowadays,” she says, pointing to her most recent works — a bangle market, the familiar yet unfamiliar scene of a temple, and so on.

The exhibition is striking in its simplicity, be it the way the works are arranged or the way they were chosen. “I wanted it to feel intimate, close to heart, just like a family. It’s not a curated or elaborate show. But it’s ours, created, selected and exhibited by us,” says Shalini.

And Sethubandhanam succeeds in that. “It was our father who suggested holding this exhibition. In 2018, when we were all together at our home, he just expressed — why not? However, in 2020, my parents died within 19 days, putting a stop to all these plans. It was a hard time for us,” says Shalini.

None of the artists in the family, including Balasubramanian, ever learnt painting professionally. Everyone began their art journey purely out of interest, and continues out of passion.