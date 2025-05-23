After 4-year-old’s autopsy reveals sexual assault, dad’s brother held

KOCHI: A day after the postmortem shockingly revealed that the four-year-old girl child from Mattakkuzhi, Ernakulam, who was found dead in the Chalakudy River, was also the victim of prolonged sexual abuse, police on Thursday arrested her father’s brother.

The accused was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, in connection with the sexual abuse. He has been moved to Muvattupuzha sub jail.

Meanwhile, the mother, who was initially arrested for her alleged role in throwing the victim into the river, has been placed in judicial custody for five days in connection with the Pocso case.

“Preliminary findings suggest the child was sexually abused in her home. The accused has admitted to sexual assault spanning over a year, including on the day prior to her death,” said an officer with Ernakulam Rural police, who chose to remain anonymous. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to his actions. The postmortem report has emerged as a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation, he said.

Detailing how the investigation led to the arrest of the accused, an officer said, “After the arrest and remand of the mother, we began interrogating several people linked to the child and her family.

Through several rounds of interrogations and careful analysis, we were able to identify key inconsistencies and suspicious behaviour of certain individuals. Then the postmortem crucially revealed that the girl had been brutally raped. The SIT then expanded the investigation, and close relatives, including the father and his two brothers, were brought under its ambit.