Congress leaders warn against internal conflicts and sudden DCC revamp ahead of local elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former KPCC president K Muralidharan has warned the party leadership that if the conflict between All India Congress leadership and its Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is not sorted out as early as possible it would affect the party’s prospects in the capital district. His remarks came at the KPCC office bearers and DCC presidents meeting held on Thursday.

The Congress leader, during his speech stated that the mentality in the leadership is that the party will not suffer even if anyone leaves Congress. If any issue exists at the national level, the AICC must resolve that issue. There is a stand where whoever wants to leave should go. This is not a good position. There is a much-discussed subject we all know. If it is not resolved it will eventually help the BJP in a three-cornered fight in the next local body election as the saffron party will take the result of the existing anti-incumbency factor.

Meanwhile former KPCC president K Sudhakaran said, "Almost all the senior leaders had asked the KPCC leadership not to carry out a complete revamp of the DCC presidents. There is news in the media that revamp of DCC presidents are on the cards. This is not good for the party. The leadership will have to clarify whether reorganisation will be carried out or not."

Other Congress leaders also asked the KPCC leadership if they intend to implement the change of DCC presidents. Some leaders suggested that DCC presidents who are performing well should be retained. Veteran leader VM Sudheeran also told the meeting that the reorganisation must be carried out after discussing with all the concerned parties.

Whereas, Opposition leader VD Satheeshan said that the verification of voter’s list must be carried out speedily as there is only four months left for local body election.