KTU board meeting fails due to lack of quorum as Governor urges action and accountability

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, attended by Governor Rajendra Arlekar in his capacity as chancellor, was called off on Thursday due to a lack of quorum.

The meeting was convened primarily to approve the varsity budget. Of the 54 members, only 10 turned up as the majority of the government-nominated members kept away. It was on the directions of the governor that the meeting was convened after four earlier meetings of the Syndicate to approve the budget were boycotted by pro-Left members.

It was for the first time that the governor attended a meeting of the KTU as chancellor. Security was tightened at the varsity headquarters owing to Arlekar’s visit. Expressing dismay over the situation, the governor said important matters concerning the university should be discussed by all stakeholders irrespective of differences of opinion. He also reportedly criticised the action of a section of the university authorities to stay away from the crucial meeting.

Meanwhile, state higher education council vice-chairperson Rajan Gurukkal, who attended the meeting online, stressed on the importance of getting the varsity bill passed.

The governor reportedly asked Vice-Chancellor K Sivaprasad to approve the varsity bill using his special powers. He has also sought a list of members who have been deliberately keeping away from crucial meetings of the university. Meanwhile, members of the KTU Staff Organisation met the governor before the BoG meeting and urged him to take action against those found responsible for the irregularities in the university.