Plus-II exam results in Kerala: Drop in overall success rate & number of full A+ holders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The success rate in the Plus-II higher secondary exam 2025, the results of which were announced on Thursday, saw a marginal dip of 0.88% to settle at 77.81% compared to the success rate of 78.69% recorded in the previous year.

Announcing the results, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that of the 3,70,642 regular students who appeared for the exam, 2,88,394 became eligible for higher studies. This included 1,65,234 girls and 1,23,160 boys, who registered success rates of 86.65% and 68.44%, respectively.

The number of students who secured A+ in all subjects was 30,145 this year, denoting a sharp fall of 9,097 from the previous year’s figure of 39,242. While A+ holders in all subjects constituted 13.3% of the total number of successful candidates last year, their share dipped to 10.45% this year. Sivankutty attributed the drops in overall success rate and number of A+ holders to the increasing standards of the examination.

Among the A+ holders in all subjects, 22,772 were from the science stream, 4,510 from commerce, and 2,863 from humanities. As many as 41 students received a full score of 1200/1200.

While the pass percentage in the science and commerce streams was 83.25% and 74.21, the success rate in the humanities stream was 69.16%. The aided sector recorded a success rate of 82.16%, followed by unaided schools at 75.91% and government schools at 73.23%. Malappuram district had the maximum number of students with an A+ grade in all subjects. However, the district with the highest success rate was Ernakulam (83.09%). Kasaragod recorded the lowest success rate of 71.09%.

The pass percentage among scheduled caste students was 57,91%, and among scheduled tribe was 60.28%. The success rate was 69.88% for other eligible communities (OEC) students and 78.64% for other backward classes (OBC) students.

The last date to apply for revaluation, photocopy of answer scripts, and scrutiny is May 27, which is also the last date to apply for the SAY (Save A Year) / improvement examinations. The SAY examinations will be held from June 23 to 27.