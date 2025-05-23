With modern upgrades, Punnapra government UP School all set to blaze trail

ALAPPUZHA: With less than two weeks left for schools to reopen after summer vacation, children across the state are preparing for the new academic year with new uniforms, textbooks, and school supplies. School authorities are also busy making arrangements to welcome students back to classrooms. Amidst this annual hustle and bustle, a government school in Alappuzha has emerged as a beacon of change and care.
The Government CYMA UP School, under the Punnapra South panchayat, has undergone a remarkable transformation. Not only has the school received a fresh coat of paint, but its classroom for Class 7 has been upgraded to futuristic standards. An air conditioner has been installed, and two toilets have been attached to the classroom itself. This is the first government school in the state with an AC classroom and attached lavatories.
The panchayat spent Rs 14.5 lakh on the renovation project, which included the air conditioning system and attached toilets. “This is the first government school in Kerala with an AC classroom and attached toilets. It’s a pilot project initiated by the panchayat to improve infrastructure and make quality education accessible to all,” Panchayat President P G Cyrus said. Located in one of the most socio-economically backward panchayats in the district, the school primarily serves children from the families of fisherfolk.
“Students from underprivileged backgrounds also deserve modern educational facilities. That’s why the panchayat took this initiative to ensure equal access to quality infrastructure,” Cyrus said.
The renovated classroom has a digital blackboard and projector, and the previously tiled-roof structure has been completely revamped. In addition, an air-conditioned dining hall with a seating capacity for around 150 students has been constructed. A 65-inch LED TV has also been installed in the hall for educational presentations and events.
The Punnapra South panchayat oversees three government schools: Government Muslim LPS, Government JB School, and CYMA UP School. In total, around 927 students are currently enrolled in these institutions. However, with several private and CBSE-affiliated schools operating in and around the area, competition for student enrollment is intense.
“Private schools offer many facilities that we lack. As a result, we were facing a shortage of students. But the introduction of new facilities has started attracting more enrollments, a positive sign for the school’s future,” said headmistress Lincy Thomas.
Funds for the project were allocated under the 2025-26 plan fund and government grants. Last year, the panchayat spent Rs 83 lakh on infrastructure improvements across all its schools, including a ‘one student, one table, one chair’ initiative to ensure that every student has their own seating and workspace, Cyrus said.
The efforts of the Punnapra South panchayat reflect a growing recognition of the need to improve government school infrastructure to retain and attract students, particularly in rural and underprivileged areas.