273 Covid cases so far this month in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has reported 273 cases of Covid in May so far, with Kottayam reporting the highest case count of 82. Other districts that reported the most cases are Thiruvananthapuram (73), Ernakulam (49), Pathanamthitta (30) and Thrissur (26).

Health Minister Veena George has called for an enhanced district-level surveillance in the wake of the Covid spread in Southeast Asian countries. Speaking at a meeting of district medical officers and surveillance officers, the minister asked the district authorities to report Covid cases properly.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister asked the people to take preventive measures. Those having cold, cough, sore throat or respiratory problems should compulsorily wear masks. The elderly, pregnant women, and the critically ill should wear masks while in public places and when travelling. Masks are mandatory in hospitals. People are also advised to wash hands frequently with soap.

The minister has also asked different stakeholders to intensify epidemic prevention measures. Vigil should be maintained against cholera and Hepatitis A. Strict action under the Kerala Public Health Act, 2023, will be taken against those polluting drinking water sources.