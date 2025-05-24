Allocation of public crematorium land to NSS for constructing cremation shed sparks debate

PALAKKAD: The Palakkad municipality’s recent decision which allocated 20 cents of land within the Mattumantha public crematorium to a community organisation has triggered sharp reactions from civil society groups and social justice activists. The move has raised concerns over the creeping institutionalisation of caste-based divisions in public spaces – even in matters of death.

The land, officially demarcated and handed over to the Valiyapadam unit of the Nair Service Society (NSS) through a letter signed by the secretary of the Palakkad municipality dated February 7, 2024, for constructing a cremation shed, was sanctioned through a municipal council resolution passed on September 30, 2023. While the NSS Karayogam office-bearers maintain that the structure is intended as a public facility, the move has come under fire for potentially creating an exclusive zone for a single caste group within a municipal cremation ground.

The public came to know about the development only after the construction of the compound wall around the demarcated plot began on Wednesday.

Critics argue that such decisions risk undermining the equalitarian principles that should govern civic spaces, particularly those related to essential and universal services such as cremation. "A public crematorium must remain truly public. Any step that enables caste-based demarcation – even indirectly – is deeply troubling in a secular democracy," said social activist and local resident Boban Mattumantha.

Adding to the controversy, the official sanction letter issued by the municipality does not include a clear stipulation that the constructed facility must be open to all communities, raising fears that the space could gradually evolve into a caste-exclusive area.