GSI study had warned NHAI of faulty road work on NH-66 in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent caving in of roads and crack formations on several stretches of NH-66 in the state are the result of the failure of NHAI to identify susceptible sectors and implement site-specific engineering solutions.

The Geological Survey of India, Kerala unit, which carried out a prima facie site assessment during September 2024 at Bevinchi, Thekkil, Veeramalakunnu and Mattalayi hills in Kasaragod where NH-66 road extension works and excavation was under progress had warned about probable landslides along the cut slope as ‘moderate to high.’

Incidentally, it was very near to the study area at Mattalayi, near Cheruvathur, that a hillock collapsed during construction resulting in the death of a person, and leaving two others injured on May 12. According to the GSI study, the soil thickness and composition vary significantly throughout the road stretch. The susceptible sectors should be identified, and site-specific engineering solutions should be implemented based on on-site situations. A detailed study must be carried out on the stretches, the GSI study had recommended.