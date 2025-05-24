Kerala Governor Arlekar stresses on ‘dharma’ in legal profession, beyond

KOCHI: Governor Rajendra Arlekar, addressing the valedictory function of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Government Law College, Ernakulam, underscored the significance of dharma—the righteous path—in the legal profession and beyond. Speaking to a gathering of legal professionals, students, and dignitaries, the Governor highlighted that wherever there is dharma, there will be victory, echoing the Supreme Court’s motto: Yato Dharmastato Jayah.

“Dharma is not religion. It is a way of life, the dos and don’ts, what I should do, and how I should do it right,” Governor Arlekar said. Emphasising its relevance in today’s legal and social landscape, he remarked, “We may be on the wrong side of a matter, but if we uphold dharma, we remain on the path to justice.”

Reflecting on the rich legacy of the institution, which has contributed immensely to Kerala’s legal fabric over the last 150 years, the Governor noted with pride that many alumni have risen to prestigious positions in the judiciary. “This is not merely the celebration of an institution’s age, but of its contribution to the tradition of law in the state and the country,” he said.