Kerala IB officer suicide: Telegram chat reveals accused urged victim to end life

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A disturbing piece of evidence has emerged in the sensational suicide case of a female Immigration Bureau (IB) officer at Thiruvananthapuram airport, on March 24. The Telegram chat she had with Sukanth Suresh, a former IB officer who is accused of raping her and abetting her suicide, has been recovered by the cops where he is heard telling the woman to die by suicide so that he can marry another person.

The chat was recovered from the phone that was earlier seized by the police from a building where Sukanth was hiding after the police booked him in the suicide case.

Police said the retrieved chats clearly revealed that Sukanth was pushing the woman to suicide. When the woman said she wanted to die by suicide, Sukanth reportedly asked her when she was going to end her life so that he can marry another girl. To this she replied “August 9”.

The woman’s mobile phone was completely damaged when she jumped in front of a train and forensic experts had confirmed that retrieving data from the phone was not possible due to its condition. Hence the data retrieved from Sukanth’s phone will be crucial in further investigation.

The police case is that the woman was exploited financially and physically by the accused following which she was forced to take her life. Sukanth had gone absconding after the incident and the police have so far failed to nab him. Hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Sukanth, the High Court had barred the police from arresting him till Monday. The HC is expected to deliver its verdict on the bail plea on Monday.