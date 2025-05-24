Liberia-flagged container ship at risk of capsizing near Kochi coast

KOCHI: A major rescue operation is currently underway off the Kerala coast after a Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 developed a dangerous list (tilt) while en route to Kochi.

The 184-metre-long ship had departed from Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was expected to arrive in Kochi on May 24 when it issued a distress call early Friday afternoon.

At approximately 1.25 PM on May 24, MSC Ship Management alerted Indian authorities that the vessel was listing at 26 degrees, about 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi.

A severe list of this nature can compromise the vessel’s stability, potentially leading to capsizing, especially in rough seas.

Responding swiftly, the Indian Coast Guard launched coordinated rescue efforts, with one Indian Navy ship and two Coast Guard vessels rushing to the site. Additionally, Coast Guard Dornier aircraft have been deployed to provide aerial support and surveillance.

According to official sources, 9 of the 24 crew members on board MSC ELSA 3 have already abandoned the vessel and taken refuge in life rafts. Search and rescue operations are actively underway for the remaining 15 crew members who are still on board or attempting evacuation.

The Indian Coast Guard aircraft have dropped additional life rafts near the stricken ship to expedite evacuation and ensure crew safety.