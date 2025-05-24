People raise concerns as more cracks appear on NH 66 in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: More cracks have been spotted on under-construction NH 66 stretches, this time at Thiruvangoor and Ambalapadi in Kozhikode, sparking concerns. During the heavy rain on Thursday night, small pieces of concrete from the underpass at Ambalapadi fell on a two-wheeler rider travelling towards Cherukulam. In Thiruvangoor, a 400-m-long crack was seen at an under-construction flyover on the NH stretch.

“The concrete pieces, though small, could have led to a major accident. Luckily, the biker escaped. We informed the highway officials and the construction firm about the crack and water leak, but they termed it a normal matter,” said Suresh Palora of Ambalapadi.

“When they spotted the crack on Thursday, the residents informed the police, after which traffic through the underpass was restricted at 11.30pm. The authorities inspected the place and restored traffic after the road was deemed safe,” said Safeena Edavazhi Peedikayil, the councillor of Eranhikkal division.

An engineer from KMC Constructions Ltd, the contractor working on the Vengalam-Ramanattukara stretch of the NH, said bridges are being constructed in different phases and there would be gaps at joints when they continue expansion in each phase. “It would be a two-inch gap. It were the pieces of cement putty used to fill the gap that fell. There is nothing to worry about,” said Nasar, the engineer.

At Thiruvangoor, the crack reportedly formed a few days ago and has been sealed with tar. However, the residents alleged the authorities did not inspect the damaged portion and only poured tar on the crack.