Priest from Kerala's Alappuzha named ‘Chaplain to His Holiness’

ALAPPUZHA: In a moment of immense pride for Alappuzha diocese, Fr Boya Johny has been conferred the title of ‘Chaplain to His Holiness’, a rare honour in the Catholic Church that elevates him to the rank of monsignor.

The 42-year-old Malayali priest currently serves as chargé d’affaires (interim head of mission) of the Vatican in Burkina Faso and Niger. The papal honour was bestowed upon him on March 31 this year by the late Pope Francis. The official communication was received by Bishop James Raphael Anaparambil of Alappuzha diocese on May 21.

Speaking to TNIE by phone from Burkina Faso, Boya expressed deep gratitude. “This honour is a grace from God. I am thankful for the support of my diocese and especially the guidance of former bishop Mar Stephen Athipozhiyil and Mar Anaparambil. Despite my humble background, their encouragement helped me reach this position.”

Boya is the first priest from Alappuzha and among the very few from Kerala to receive the distinction. He will continue his diplomatic mission at the apostolic nunciature in Burkina Faso.