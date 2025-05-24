Priest from Kerala's Alappuzha named ‘Chaplain to His Holiness’

ALAPPUZHA: In a moment of immense pride for Alappuzha diocese, Fr Boya Johny has been conferred the title of ‘Chaplain to His Holiness’, a rare honour in the Catholic Church that elevates him to the rank of monsignor.
The 42-year-old Malayali priest currently serves as chargé d’affaires (interim head of mission) of the Vatican in Burkina Faso and Niger. The papal honour was bestowed upon him on March 31 this year by the late Pope Francis. The official communication was received by Bishop James Raphael Anaparambil of Alappuzha diocese on May 21.
Speaking to TNIE by phone from Burkina Faso, Boya expressed deep gratitude. “This honour is a grace from God. I am thankful for the support of my diocese and especially the guidance of former bishop Mar Stephen Athipozhiyil and Mar Anaparambil. Despite my humble background, their encouragement helped me reach this position.”
Boya is the first priest from Alappuzha and among the very few from Kerala to receive the distinction. He will continue his diplomatic mission at the apostolic nunciature in Burkina Faso.
Born to the late Johny and Lilly in Alappuzha, Boya began his education at Leo XIII School, Alappuzha. After high school, he joined the Sacred Heart Minor Seminary of Alappuzha diocese to begin his priestly formation. He later pursued philosophy at the Papal Seminary in Pune, followed by theology in Rome, where he also completed a master’s.
Boya was ordained a priest on September 18, 2014, and served at the Alappuzha diocese’s Mount Carmel Cathedral. He also held the position of principal of Leo XIII English Medium Central School for a few years. In 2019, he joined the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, Rome and earned a doctorate in canon law, preparing him for a career in the Vatican’s diplomatic service.
Appointed to the Vatican diplomatic corps in 2021, Boya has spent the past four years in Burkina Faso and Niger, as secretary to the apostolic nunciature. Since last July, he has led the mission in an interim capacity following the transfer of Archbishop Michael Francis Crotty to Nigeria.
Fluent in Italian, French, German, and several other European languages, Boya’s linguistic abilities have been a significant asset in his international diplomatic role.
“I sincerely thank Bishop Anaparambil for his generous spirit in allowing me, a priest from his own diocese, to serve the Holy See. This gesture reflects how even our modest diocese in Kerala contributes to the mission of the universal church,” said Boya. “I go forward with the prayers and encouragement of all the clergy, religious, and faithful of Alappuzha.”