Amid KSRTC’s ‘good buses only’ move for Gavi tourism, another vehicle gets stranded in forest

KOCHI: Yet another KSRTC bus got stranded inside the dense forest region of Gavi, even as the KSRTC authorities are implementing a new system to ensure that only good buses are deployed for the Budget Tourism Cell (BTC) trips to the famous eco-tourist spot in the Pathanamthitta district.
The latest instance of a KSRTC bus developing technical glitch inside a forest area happened on Friday. An ordinary bus from Pathanamthitta proceeding to Kumily via Gavi broke down near the Moozhiyar Valve House around 9.30am. Around 35 passengers had a harrowing two hours inside the dense forest filled with wild animals.
“The gear system of the ordinary bus, which starts from Pathanamthitta daily at 6.30am, got jammed. Fortunately, a BTC bus en route to Gavi came along the route a little later and the driver of the second bus was a mechanic as well. He succeeded in fixing the glitch, and both the buses resumed their journeys,” a senior KSRTC official told TNIE.
Besides the presence of wild animals including elephants and tigers, a big issue travellers on the Gavi route face is the absence of mobile network towers.
“There is no range for mobile phones till we reach Gavi. There was no way to contact the KSRTC depots as none of the mobile phones were working,” the official said.
On April 17, a BTC bus carrying 38 tourists from Chadayamangalam to Gavi broke down in a forested area near Moozhiyar, leaving passengers stranded for several hours. Finally, a replacement bus was sent but that too developed a technical glitch soon after.
Following the incident, the KSRTC management implemented a new system for the BTC buses proceeding to Gavi.
“A set of good buses and a team of drivers who are also mechanics are deployed at the Pathanamthitta depot. The BTC buses from other depots will arrive at the depot and the tourists will be shifted to the good-condition buses.
This is to ensure that no BTC bus gets stranded inside the forest. If at all that happens, the drivers now deployed can fix the basic technical glitches. In yesterday’s case, the issue with the ordinary bus was repaired by the BTC bus driver,” a BTC official said.
Also, a new circular has warned the BTC staff of penal action in the event of such incidents that tarnish the image of KSRTC’s profitable budget tourism initiative. Issued by the Chief Traffic Officer (CTC), the circular stipulated that BTC staff adhere to five guidelines.
One of them is that the buses be inspected in advance and the unit officer informed in writing if found unsatisfactory. Similarly, if any hurdles happen during the tour, the control room and the district coordinator concerned should be immediately informed of the same. The BTC staff on the bus should seek necessary help and directives from the unit officers concerned or other KSRTC authorities, the circular said.
“Under no circumstances should there be a situation where tourists directly lodge complaints with the unit officers and other KSRTC authorities. The BTC staff should pacify the commuters and behave politely with them and make them understand the situation and the action taken,” the circular read.