Leaning Liberian vessel off Kerala coast raises fears of bunker spill and container drift

KOCHI: While the listing of a Liberian container vessel 38 nautical miles off the Kerala coast poses a danger to other ships and fishing boats near the international shipping channel, experts point out that a possible bunker spill could threaten the marine ecosystem in the entire Alappuzha region.

“As per reports available, at least eight containers have already fallen into the sea. An alert has been issued to ships and fishing vessels sailing through the specific route along the international shipping channel,” Captain Jismon Jacob, Alappuzha port officer and registering authority of Kerala inland vessels, told TNIE.

He said the ship -- MSC Elsa 3 -- was carrying IMDG (International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code) cargo.

“The sea is rough and there is a great chance of the containers drifting towards the shore due to the southwest monsoon effect,” he said.

The 184-metre-long vessel was reportedly carrying marine gas oil (MGO) and very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO).

“Since it’s liquid type, there’s a chance of corrosion and further explosion. Other vessels and fishing boats have been issued alerts to take additional precautionary measures like vessel speed reduction (VSR) and continuous monitoring for floating containers using devices. If the container sinks, the strong undercurrent will make them drift, and if the same are floating, the wind will be a critical factor,” Captain Jismon cautioned.

The containers are expected to drift towards the shore and there is a possibility of being sighted in a day or two.

“The public shouldn’t go near the container as there’s a possibility of an explosion. The message needs to be sent to all coastal residents,” he added.

The ship was proceeding from Vizhinjam to Kochi along a specific route taken by other vessels as well.