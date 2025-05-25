Man arrested for assaulting 8-year-old daughter in Kannur

KANNUR: A Prapoyil resident has been arrested for brutally assaulting his eight-year-old daughter at Cherupuzha in Kannur. The accused is Jose, 39. The arrest was made following a distressing video, wherein he was seen assaulting his daughter, using abusive language and threatening her with a knife. The clip, reportedly sent to the child’s mother, surfaced on social media on Friday night, sparking public outrage.

In response, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Rupa visited Jose’s residence on Friday. Initially, no case was registered as the girl claimed the video was a prank staged to persuade her estranged mother to return home.

However, mounting public pressure forced the police to consider the case.

The video was allegedly recorded by the girl’s 10-year-old brother, with the assault reportedly carried out due to her proximity towards the mother, who has been living away from the house for some time now. The police expressed doubts over the girl’s statement, suspecting that he may have coerced them into claiming that the incident was a prank. “The children consistently maintained that it was a prank when we recorded their statements.

However, the language used and the nature of the act are extremely serious. The girl was beaten and threatened with a knife. On Friday, we had no formal complaint, which is why no arrest was made. We launched an investigation after the mother filed a complaint on Saturday,” said Rupa.

Both the children have since been moved to a shelter home under the care of the Women and Child Development Department. Jose was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Veena George has directed the department director to take appropriate action in the incident.

The minister’s office said, “The Kannur District Child Protection Officer has already taken necessary measures. Counselling support will be provided to the children, and strict legal action will be pursued against those responsible.”