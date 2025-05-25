National Farmers’ Party launched with an eye on agrarian, Christian votes

KOTTAYAM: In a new development widely perceived to have the backing of the BJP, a new political outfit, the National Farmers’ Party (NFP), was launched in Kottayam on Saturday. George J Mathew, former chairman of the undivided Kerala Congress and former Kanjirappally MLA has been named chairman of the new party. Former MLA P M Mathew will serve as general secretary, while M V Many and K D Lewis have been designated as vice presidents. The announcement was made following a meeting of the Kerala Farmers’ Federations, a collective of farmers, held in the district.

The party chairman has expressed the party’s intention to participate in the upcoming elections.”It cannot be said that we will not join any front at this time. Both the fronts have deceived the farmers and all political parties are ignoring the farmers. Today, farmers and other vulnerable working-class people are enduring significant hardships. As a result, many young people are leaving the country in large numbers, unable to cope with the situation,” he said.

While the leaders emphasised agricultural issues and nationalism as key components of their agenda, they are particularly focused on appealing to Christian voters and farmers in Central Travancore, a region that has traditionally been a stronghold for Kerala Congress parties.

Although party leaders indicated there is no formal agreement with any political front, the presence of BDJS national president Thushar Vellappally at Friday’s farmers’ meet has sparked speculations that the movement may seek to mobilise BJP-oriented Christians. Meanwhile, George clarified that Vellappally attended the event as a good friend.

In response to questions regarding the absence of Major Archbishop Emeritus Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and former Kanjirappally bishop Mar Mathew Arackal, who were invited but did not attend, George attributed their non-attendance to misinformation. He further refrained from commenting on whether the party had the support of the church. The party is considering a sprinkler, drone or rocket as its election symbol. The National Farmers’ Party’s membership campaign will begin soon and the office-bearers will be elected at the earliest. The structure of the party will be formed based on constituencies and panchayats.