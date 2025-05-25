‘Our job is to hit the target… what people say or ask is not our concern’

Pakistan still manages to scrap a few ‘narrative wins’ every now and then…

Pakistan faces significant disadvantages, notably geography and perhaps internal dynamics, such as their army’s dominance over strategic decisions. Their navy is restricted mostly to defensive operations. But even a weaker opponent can land one hit and claim victory. It’s like punching Mike Tyson once — you could brag about it forever. One or two hits don’t change the game. Real strength lies in sustained economic and military power. And in that sense, I believe India has the clear upper hand.

1971 is often a reference point in conversations comparing the India-Pakistan military balance. How does it compare to today?

Frankly, the balance hasn’t changed much. Back in 1971, Pakistan had 8 ships — 4 frigates and 4 destroyers. And we had four times that. The ratio remains similar even today. They now have 5 submarines; we have 18, including nuclear-powered ones. That gap has only widened.

What about the Air Force and Army?

Same story. I know the current chiefs; they were my batchmates. Yes, there are upgrade requirements. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has rightly highlighted we need 42 squadrons, but have only 32, and many of those have ageing aircraft. However, numbers aren’t everything. In modern warfare, it’s about systems. For instance, in an airstrike, the first priority is ‘SEAD’ — suppression of enemy air defence. That’s standard doctrine. However, on the first night of Operation Sindoor, we didn’t even do SEAD, and yet hit nine terror launchpads. Ask yourselves: ‘Why didn’t their air defence stop it’?’ Later, they targeted us, but our layered air defences — from L-70 guns to the S-400 — thwarted the attacks. Then, we went after their air defence systems and military bases. Numbers, while important, are not everything. We don’t have a problem as of now. But as I had mentioned, now that the doctrine has changed, our system is expected to get even more advanced.

In this drone age, is a third aircraft carrier still relevant?

Carriers offer air power on demand. They let you project power wherever you go. There’s a misconception that we can rely on islands like the Andamans or Lakshadweep as fixed carriers. The concept is valid, but it assumes the enemy will come to you. Navies don’t operate that way. You need to take your full strike capability with you. The Navy must continue stating its requirements clearly. Carriers, submarines, helicopters, ships — these are all legitimate needs. With the recent shift in doctrine, there’s now a case for renewed urgency.

How many aircraft carriers should India ideally have?

I would say we need a minimum of three aircraft carriers. Mainly due to the refit cycle. You need one operational on the east coast, one on the west, while the third one can be in the dock for maintenance.

There has been this new trend demanding ‘proof’ of military action... is this demoralising?

Armed forces don’t get demoralised by all this. But I don’t think it’s a morale booster, either. It’s just irrelevant. Our job is simple: deliver ordnance on target, in the right quantity, at the right time. Period. What people outside say or ask, that’s political. It’s not our concern.

There’s also been an argument about the ceasefire. Some say that just as Indira Gandhi carved out Bangladesh in 1971, we could have done the same with Balochistan if there hadn’t been a ceasefire. From a military point of view, does that hold water?

Honestly, no. We were physically in Bangladesh in 1971. And there’s a saying in the Army: ‘Victory is measured by foot’. You have to be present on the ground. You don’t control a territory just by dropping a few bombs. So, to say we could’ve created a new Balochistan by simply pushing harder is a stretch. So, from a military perspective, I don’t see any real value in that argument.