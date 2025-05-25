Row over Kannur University’s courses in private registration mode

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kannur University’s recent notification offering undergraduate, post graduate and certificate courses in “private registration” mode has courted controversy with a section of the varsity’s senate members pointing out that the UGC does not recognise such a method of course delivery.

According to them, the UGC regulations explicitly state that only three modes — regular, open and distance learning (ODL) and online — are the only approved methods for conducting various courses by universities. The legitimacy of the certificates conferred on students in private registration mode is largely questionable due to a breach of UGC regulations, they pointed out.

In a notification issued on May 22, the university invited applications for “private registration” for around 12 UG programmes, six PG programmes and two certificate courses. Students who register for such courses attend classes in private tuition centres and appear for the university exam. Notably, the degree certificates issued to them are the same as those awarded to regular students.

Kannur University, which had been offering the option of private registrations, later switched to open and distance learning mode, However, the varsity ceased offering courses through distance learning by 2018 after it failed to meet the NAAC grade required by the UGC. Following this, the private registration option was restarted by the varsity in 2020.

The forum of UDF-affiliated Senate members have approached Governor Rajendra Arlekar, the university’s Chancellor, seeking his intervention to stop the university from offering such programmes that could jeopardise the future of students. “The members of the Kannur University Syndicate, along with the Vice-Chancellors from different periods, share equal responsibility for misleading the student community by providing a course mode that contravenes UGC regulations,” said Shino P Jose, convenor, UDF Senators’ Forum.