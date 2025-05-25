Temples should become centres of light and learning: Governor Rajendra Arlekar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Temples should become the centres of light and learning in society, Governor Rajendra Arlekar has said. He was inaugurating the 59th anniversary celebrations of Kerala Kshethra Samrakshana Samithy here, on Saturday.

Noting that temples are not just places of worship, the governor highlighted the role temples have to play in infusing the right kind of values to society and to serve as crucibles of cultural transformation.

Advocating the need of temples to focus on all-round development of society, the governor said that each temple in the state should undertake an educational institution, medical institution and also a ‘goshala’, to touch each and every section of humanity and the environment.

Earlier, Kummanam Rajasekharan, former governor of Mizoram, observed that while lofty ideals and noble values are diffused through temples, the so-called evil influences can be kept at bay in a society. Former state police chief T P Senkumar also spoke on the occasion.