Un-Islamic or intolerance? Debate on Sufi songs hits discordant notes

KOZHIKODE: A Salafi group has lashed out at the growing popularity of Sufi songs in Kerala, branding them un-Islamic and the major source of moral degeneration among the youth.

‘Sufi songs that destroy the religion’ was the most recent topic of discussion on Proof Point, the online platform of the Wisdom Islamic Organisation, where Salafi scholars talk on current issues.

The scholars asserted that many un-Islamic ideas are being smuggled into Sufi songs in the name of artistic expression. “Organisations such as the Samastha and the Jama’at-e-Islami are promoting it by arranging special sessions at their programmes,” Shuraih Salafi said during the discussion.

He said Sufism is the tool developed by Shias to destroy Islam from within. They are promoting a spirituality that is prohibited in Islam and the Sufi claim that there is no difference between Allah and the individual amounts to ‘shirk’ (polytheism).

“The popularity of Sufi songs has seen the emergence of new musicians. They are being promoted as representatives of Islam because they appear in Islamic attire,” Salafi said. “On the other side, youths are running after rappers. Thousands are jostling to listen to people who do gimmicks on stage, without even proper dress,” he said.

‘They don’t get the beauty...’

Speaking to TNIE, Sufi musician Nazar Malik said Salafis cannot understand the beauty of Islam because they practice a dry religion. “I think the Wisdom group started their attack on Sufi music by playing one of my songs at their conference in 2022, without my consent. The song was on Imam Hussain, the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Salafis are intolerant even to the family of the Prophet,” Malik said.

“Karbala, where Imam Hussain was murdered, was the theme of many songs of the Muslim families of Kerala. Many virtues of traditional Islam have disappeared with the advent of the Salafis,” he said.

Malik said his music is his spiritual expression and no one has the right to oppose it. “The Salafis attack us ideologically in places where they have no majority and no power. They would have done something else if they had power in Kerala. Even without power, they destroyed a dargah at Nadukani in Malappuram.”

He said Sufi musicians have done nothing harmful, unlike the Salafi preachers, whose irresponsible speeches have become an easy tool for those attacking Islam. “On the one hand, you see the Sangh parivar coming out against Vedan, the rapper. Here, Salafis are jumping on us,” Malik added.