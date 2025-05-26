Alzheimer’s patient dies after assault by caregiver in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 60-year-old Alzheimer’s patient who was under treatment after being assaulted by his caregiver passed away in Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

The incident that took place on April 23 has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the safety of vulnerable individuals.

The victim, Sasidharan Pillai, a resident of Thekkekkara in Pandalam and a retired BSF soldier, had been bedridden for seven years. According to the police, he was assaulted by home nurse Vishnu, 37, from Kollam, who had been hired through an agency in Adoor just six weeks prior to the incident.

Police investigation revealed that Vishnu used a stick and a belt to repeatedly assault the patient, causing multiple injuries, including a fractured backbone, bruises on his back, and a deep cut below his knee. The violence came to light after Pillai’s wife, M S Anitha, a government school teacher in Thanjavur, grew suspicious during a phone call on April 23 when she heard unusual noises in the background.

She alerted the neighbours, who found visible injuries on Pillai’s body. On reviewing CCTV footage, the family discovered evidence of the assault. The Kodumon police, led by Inspector P Vinod, registered a case based on Anitha’s complaint and swiftly apprehended Vishnu.