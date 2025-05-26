IMD issues red alert for 11 Kerala districts; schools shut in nine due to heavy rain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for 11 districts in Kerala on Monday, forecasting intense rainfall across the state.

The districts under red alert are Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. An orange alert is in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha.

In response to the adverse weather, district collectors have declared a holiday for educational institutions in Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta. In Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kottayam, the order extends to schools, anganwadis, madrasas, coaching centres, and tuition centres.

University exams and PSC tests will proceed as scheduled, except at Kannur University, which has postponed Monday’s examination. A new date will be announced soon.

According to IMD, districts under red alert may receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with isolated locations possibly recording over 12 cm within 24 hours. The forecast also warns of strong surface winds reaching 50–60 kmph, which could exacerbate the risk of traffic disruptions, tree falls, flash floods, landslides, and damage to vulnerable structures.

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea till May 29, with a high wave warning in effect along the Kerala coast until Monday night.