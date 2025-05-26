Kerala launches emergency response after cargo ship containing dangerous materials sinks off coast near Thottappally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has launched safety and cleanup operations after a cargo ship, MSC ELSA 3, sank off the coast near Thottappally in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. People living along the coast and members of the fishing community have been asked to stay alert, as some containers have washed ashore including a few carrying dangerous materials.

The measures were decided in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The public has been clearly told not to touch or go near any unknown objects or containers found on the shore. People must stay at least 200 metres away and call emergency number 112 if they see anything suspicious. Gathering around these items is strictly not allowed.

Fisherfolk have been advised not to go out to sea because of rough weather and the risk from drifting cargo. Fishing has been banned within a 20-nautical-mile area around the accident site. Fishers are also asked to follow the same safety rules as the public and report anything unusual.