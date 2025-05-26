Kerala launches emergency response after cargo ship containing dangerous materials sinks off coast near Thottappally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has launched safety and cleanup operations after a cargo ship, MSC ELSA 3, sank off the coast near Thottappally in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. People living along the coast and members of the fishing community have been asked to stay alert, as some containers have washed ashore including a few carrying dangerous materials.
The measures were decided in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The public has been clearly told not to touch or go near any unknown objects or containers found on the shore. People must stay at least 200 metres away and call emergency number 112 if they see anything suspicious. Gathering around these items is strictly not allowed.
Fisherfolk have been advised not to go out to sea because of rough weather and the risk from drifting cargo. Fishing has been banned within a 20-nautical-mile area around the accident site. Fishers are also asked to follow the same safety rules as the public and report anything unusual.
Rapid response teams from the Factories and Boilers Department are being sent with JCBs and cranes to safely remove the containers from the beaches. Teams from the Pollution Control Board have been asked to clean up any oil that reaches the shore. Plans are being made to involve the Coast Guard, Navy, Forest Department, and other agencies to handle any oil that may have sunk to the seabed.
The Coast Guard, Port Department, and Navy have been told to get more equipment ready to deal with oil spills. Special guidelines have been shared with districts and departments for handling containers, oil slicks, and oil that may settle under the sea.
These emergency steps follow the sinking of the Panama-registered ship MSC ELSA 3, which went down 14.6 nautical miles from Thottappally. All crew members were rescued safely. The ship was carrying 643 containers, including 13 with dangerous materials like calcium carbide, a chemical that can catch fire on contact with water. Fuel has also been reported leaking from the ship.
So far, nine containers have come ashore — four near Sakthikulangara, three near Chavara, one in Cheriazheekal, and another at Thrikkunnapuzha in Alappuzha. The Coast Guard is using ships and a Dornier aircraft to manage and control the oil spill.
Chief Minister Vijayan has assured that all necessary steps are being taken in coordination with national agencies.
“Public safety, environmental protection, and the welfare of our fishing communities are the government’s top priorities. All systems are in place to manage the situation,” he said.