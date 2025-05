MALAPPURAM: By-election to the Nilambur assembly constituency would be held on June 19, the Election Commission has announced. Nominations can be filed till June 2. The results will be announced on June 23.

While the bypoll is important for the LDF and UDF, it is especially crucial for P V Anvar, whose resignation necessitated the exercise. For it will not only be a test of the ex-MLA’s influence over people, but also decide his political existence. Anvar, who won in 2021 with the LDF’s backing, resigned from the seat after his relationship with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan soured following his tirade against the home department, the CM’s political secretary P Sasi, ADGP Ajith Kumar and SP Sujith Das. He later joined the Trinamool Congress.

Historically, Nilambur has not favoured the CPM. After K Kunjali, who won in 1965 and 1967, the CPM has not secured Nilambur on its own. Even T K Hamsa won in 1982 as an independent. Later, after the dominance of Aryadan Muhammad, the Left won in 2016 and in 2021 through Anvar, another independent.

While Anvar played down his role in the bypoll by describing it as people’s fight against Pinarayi, it is being seen as his struggle for survival. Anvar, who had initially set conditions for cooperating with the UDF, later surrendered unconditionally saying his only goal was to defeat Pinarayi. The UDF, however, has not taken a call on taking Anvar into its fold as there are reservations within the front over the matter.

On his part, Anvar has tried to pose as the champion of the ‘victims of the RSS-minded police’s highhandedness against the Muslims’, and also participated in protests against human-animal conflicts in Malappuram – a definite campaign point.