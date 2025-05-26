Nilambur by-election poised for tough contest between Aryadan Shoukath, U Sharafali

MALAPPURAM: If indications from the UDF and the LDF are anything to by, the stage is set for a high-voltage contest between Aryadan Shoukath and U Sharafali in the Nilambur by-election. The two fronts will officially announce their candidates in the coming days.

There are reports that the Congress has agreed to give the seat to Shaukath, the son of former MLA and minister Aryadan Mohammed. It is learnt that senior party leaders have no objection in giving a seat to Shoukath.

At the same time, a youth leader in the district, who did not want to be named, said the party also fears that if District Congress Committee (DCC) president V S Joy is given a seat, the party’s chances in the upcoming local body elections in Nilambur will be ruined.

Congress state president Sunny Joseph said the candidate announcement is imminent.

“Since a new leadership has taken office, it has been decided that the final candidate announcement will be made after consulting everyone. The candidate will be announced on Monday,” Sunny told TNIE.

The LDF is likely to announce its candidate only after the UDF makes its choice clear. Although the names of DYFI district president P Shabir and district panchayat member Sherona Roy are doing the rounds, the Left is looking to field another independent candidate this time too. Former international footballer and Kerala State Sports Council president U Sharafali is tipped to be the CPM candidate. However, Sharafali said the party has not held any official discussion with him in this regard.