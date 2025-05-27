CPM alleges political conspiracy in ED probe into Karuvannur bank case

KANNUR: CPM state secretary M V Govindan has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of targeting the party and its leaders in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud case.

The ED move is part of a politically motivated conspiracy, he said. Addressing the media in Kannur, Govindan claimed that the public in Kerala are aware of such tactics and will not be misled.

“The people of Kerala can see through these plots. The CPM will confront the issue both politically and legally,” Govindan said.

He alleged that the ED had previously protected those involved in the Kodakara money heist case and is now moving ahead with baseless allegations.

“A Union minister himself revealed in Parliament that the ED has registered 193 cases over the past decade, but secured convictions in only two. This clearly exposes a politically biased approach intended to harass opposition leaders without evidence,” he said.

Govindan also asserted that the agency is attempting to build a false narrative against the CPM and the LDF.

“The party has taken strict action against those found guilty in the Karuvannur case. Yet, an effort is under way to implicate the party as a whole. Even three former district secretaries have been named as accused. If the ED thinks it can destabilise the LDF by fabricating stories, the people of Kerala will give a firm reply,” he added.

Dismissing the ED’s investigations, Govindan remarked, “Everyone knows the ED is an agency that operates on lies and propaganda. No significant findings have emerged from their probes, and the people of Kerala don’t accept their claims. A large section of the media is also attempting to legitimise these baseless charges. There will be no consequences for the LDF from this.”