ED files second chargesheet against CPM, Senior leaders including MP K Radhakrishnan in Karuvannur Bank Money Laundering Case

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a chargesheet against the CPM and several of its senior leaders, including Member of Parliament K Radhakrishnan, in connection with the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank money laundering case. The chargesheet was submitted before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Kochi, naming the CPM as the 68th accused in the case.

Among the prominent individuals listed are MLA A C Moideen (67th accused), MP K Radhakrishnan (70th accused), and former Thrissur District Secretary M M Varghese (69th accused). Other accused CPI(M) leaders include Wadakkanchery councillor Madhu Ambalapuram (64th), Porathussery North Local Committee Secretary A R Peethambaran (71st), Porathussery South Local Committee Secretary M Raju (72nd), and Irinjalakuda Area Committee Secretary K C Premarajan.

This supplementary chargesheet names 28 individuals, bringing the total number of accused to 83 across the two chargesheets filed so far in this case.