ED questions CPM leader K Radhakrishnan in Karuvannur Bank money laundering case

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned CPM leader and Member of Parliament K Radhakrishnan in connection with the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank money laundering case.

Radhakrishnan arrived at the ED office in Kochi around 11. 30 am, after being summoned for interrogation. “I will provide the facts I know. I have already handed over all the documents in my possession. Let them ask questions; I will answer what I know,” Radhakrishnan told reporters outside the ED office.

The ED summoned Radhakrishnan as he served as the CPM Thrissur district secretary between 2016 and 2018, during which time the bank was under the control of CPM members. Investigators suspect that some of the irregularities in loan disbursement reported at the Karuvannur bank occurred during his tenure.

Earlier, the ED had issued two notices summoning Radhakrishnan, but he did not appear, citing the party convention and Parliament session as reasons.

The agency has previously questioned current district secretary MM Varghese and former minister AC Moideen as part of the ongoing investigation.

The ED has already filed a charge sheet in the case and is expected to submit a second one soon.