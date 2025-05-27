Dopamine high makes chess trend as a 'cool game' in Kerala

Once considered a niche pursuit reserved for geeks, chess has undergone a transformation in Kerala over the past few years. While the game has always had its space in school clubs, library evenings, and local tournaments, something changed abruptly, and perhaps permanently.

Since the pandemic, chess has steadily moved from analogue boards and niche circles to digital platforms and wider public interest. And Kerala has not been left behind. In fact, the state boasts the fourth-highest number of registered players in the country, following Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Can this momentum be sustained?

“Internet chess saw a 60 per cent growth during the pandemic. There was a huge spike in casual players across different apps. Chess started being viewed as a productive and positive addiction,” says Vijin Babu, director of Capablanca Chess School, Thiruvananthapuram.

“Lockdown boredom played a part, but online platforms offering round-the-clock games were a big push. Even the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, released around that time, helped turn a chess prodigy into a pop culture icon.”

Vijin notes that the shift to online learning widened their reach. “Before Covid-19 struck, we only had students from Thiruvananthapuram. Once everything moved online, we started getting students from across Kerala, and also foreign countries. Some of them, without any in-person training, went on to compete at the national level. And the number of teachers and chess schools has only grown.”

Visibility factor

This growth is accelerating — especially after a historic year for Indian chess.

In 2024, India claimed gold in both the men’s and women’s categories at the Chess Olympiad. Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest world chess champion, Koneru Humpy won the Women’s World Rapid title, and players like R Praggnanandhaa continued to make headlines by defeating the likes of Magnus Carlsen.

Social media lit up, and the game suddenly felt new again.

The success of Malayali grandmasters Nihal Sarin and S L Narayanan has only added fuel to the fire. Both qualified for the upcoming Chess World Cup after strong performances in the Asian Individual Championship.

“Nihal’s journey started around age five, during school vacation,” recalls his father, Dr Sarin Abdulsalam. “His grandfather taught him the rules, and within days, he was already competing with him. But the path was not easy; managing school, travel, coaching, and finances was tough. At that time, Kerala lacked strong tournaments, so we had to travel a lot. Support from Tata Trusts and Akshayakalpa made a real difference.”

Dr Sarin believes Kerala has great talent, but it needs more support. “We need better infrastructure, regular high-level tournaments, and structured coaching systems. And I think a franchise-based chess league could change the game here,” he says.

S L Narayanan’s story is similar. A restless child, he found focus in chess and became a grandmaster at 18, even while topping his class despite regular absences for tournaments.

“Kerala’s first grandmaster was G N Gopal. Then came Narayanan, and then Nihal. Despite the talent here, progress is slow compared to other states,” says Narayanan’s father, Sunil Dutt P.

“The number of tournaments has grown, but quality has not improved much. Also, while other states benefit from solid sponsorships, Kerala still lacks that kind of support.”

But that has not deterred more prodigies from taking to the 64-square battlefield. Some days ago, TNIE featured the story of Divi Bijesh, the youngest girl in Kerala to be conferred the Woman Candidate Master title by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

“I don’t really get nervous when I play,” she told this reporter. “I just enjoy it a lot. I watch lots of chess games online, especially those of Magnus Carlsen. He is my favourite.”

Divi’s coach Sreejith G S, of Master Chess Academy, says enhanced visibility of the game has made a big difference. “Parents now believe that any child, regardless of background, can go far in chess. Some enrol children to boost focus and memory. People spot talent early and nurture it,” he notes.