Dopamine high makes chess trend as a 'cool game' in Kerala

Once considered a niche pursuit reserved for geeks, chess has undergone a transformation in Kerala over the past few years. While the game has always had its space in school clubs, library evenings, and local tournaments, something changed abruptly, and perhaps permanently.
Since the pandemic, chess has steadily moved from analogue boards and niche circles to digital platforms and wider public interest. And Kerala has not been left behind. In fact, the state boasts the fourth-highest number of registered players in the country, following Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.
Can this momentum be sustained?
“Internet chess saw a 60 per cent growth during the pandemic. There was a huge spike in casual players across different apps. Chess started being viewed as a productive and positive addiction,” says Vijin Babu, director of Capablanca Chess School, Thiruvananthapuram.
“Lockdown boredom played a part, but online platforms offering round-the-clock games were a big push. Even the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, released around that time, helped turn a chess prodigy into a pop culture icon.”
Vijin notes that the shift to online learning widened their reach. “Before Covid-19 struck, we only had students from Thiruvananthapuram. Once everything moved online, we started getting students from across Kerala, and also foreign countries. Some of them, without any in-person training, went on to compete at the national level. And the number of teachers and chess schools has only grown.”
Visibility factor
This growth is accelerating — especially after a historic year for Indian chess.
In 2024, India claimed gold in both the men’s and women’s categories at the Chess Olympiad. Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest world chess champion, Koneru Humpy won the Women’s World Rapid title, and players like R Praggnanandhaa continued to make headlines by defeating the likes of Magnus Carlsen.
Social media lit up, and the game suddenly felt new again.
The success of Malayali grandmasters Nihal Sarin and S L Narayanan has only added fuel to the fire. Both qualified for the upcoming Chess World Cup after strong performances in the Asian Individual Championship.
“Nihal’s journey started around age five, during school vacation,” recalls his father, Dr Sarin Abdulsalam. “His grandfather taught him the rules, and within days, he was already competing with him. But the path was not easy; managing school, travel, coaching, and finances was tough. At that time, Kerala lacked strong tournaments, so we had to travel a lot. Support from Tata Trusts and Akshayakalpa made a real difference.”
Dr Sarin believes Kerala has great talent, but it needs more support. “We need better infrastructure, regular high-level tournaments, and structured coaching systems. And I think a franchise-based chess league could change the game here,” he says.
S L Narayanan’s story is similar. A restless child, he found focus in chess and became a grandmaster at 18, even while topping his class despite regular absences for tournaments.
“Kerala’s first grandmaster was G N Gopal. Then came Narayanan, and then Nihal. Despite the talent here, progress is slow compared to other states,” says Narayanan’s father, Sunil Dutt P.
“The number of tournaments has grown, but quality has not improved much. Also, while other states benefit from solid sponsorships, Kerala still lacks that kind of support.”
But that has not deterred more prodigies from taking to the 64-square battlefield. Some days ago, TNIE featured the story of Divi Bijesh, the youngest girl in Kerala to be conferred the Woman Candidate Master title by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).
“I don’t really get nervous when I play,” she told this reporter. “I just enjoy it a lot. I watch lots of chess games online, especially those of Magnus Carlsen. He is my favourite.”
Divi’s coach Sreejith G S, of Master Chess Academy, says enhanced visibility of the game has made a big difference. “Parents now believe that any child, regardless of background, can go far in chess. Some enrol children to boost focus and memory. People spot talent early and nurture it,” he notes.
The ‘equaliser’ game
In Ernakulam, the Eight Times Eight Academy, a startup, now trains over 5,000 students. Its director, Abhijith M, says chess is an “equaliser”.
“A five-year-old can beat a fifty-year-old. It’s not about where you come from or what language you speak. At the board, everyone’s the same,” he underscores.
Abhijith points out how chess builds qualities that many children today struggle with: patience, attention span, and resilience. “It teaches you how to lose, how to keep going. That ‘never give up’ mindset can be built early,” he says.
“We had under 500 students three years ago — now, it’s 10 times more. That shows how people value the game nowadays.”
Chess appeals to all ages, he adds. “Recently, a 79-year-old retired man joined our classes. He took up chess as a stress-buster,” says Abhijith. “Chess is often recommended to older adults as a way to keep the brain active and help prevent conditions like Alzheimer’s.”
New-gen variants
Abhijith’s partner Adesh Joshi also underscores the online boom. “Whether it’s for playing casual games or for training, a growing number of players have embraced online platforms,” he says.
“Traditionally, chess has struggled to become a spectator-friendly sport. Today, chess is being live-streamed on platforms like YouTube by popular creators such as ChessBase India and GothamChess. In many streams, it’s not just chess professionals who provide commentary, stand-up comedians are also featured to make the coverage engaging. Live streamers also break down complex moves and explain strategies in simple terms.”
Adesh highlights the innovation factor as well. “Nowadays, there are new variants of chess, like the popular Chess960,” he says.
“In this freestyle version, for example, you will know the pieces you are playing with only when the game starts, meaning you can’t rely on memorised openings. Other variants like atomic chess and anti-chess have also gained popularity, especially among younger players.”
For international player Anjitha Krishnakumar (20) from Ernakulam, the change feels personal. “There is a clear before and after in my life — before and after chess,” she says. “It has shaped who I am, and helped me grow. When I started, there were barely any girls in training. But these days, it is nice to see more girls taking up the game, bringing a sense of optimism for a more inclusive future in chess.”
The dopamine hit
For many, like 24-year-old Yadhukrishnan P U from Thrissur, a few rounds of chess became a daily ritual ever since the lockdown. “The mix of anxiety and thrill chess offers and the calm after the game, even if I lose, is unlike anything else. I don’t have any targets. I just enjoy the game,” he says.
Abhijith says the “dopamine hit” from chess is indeed quite something. “In earlier generations, some of the best players like Bobby Fischer were viewed as eccentric. That came from their obsession with the game. Such a craze is now evident in how addictive mobile chess games have become,” he points out.
College student Aniketh Asho can relate to the ‘dopamine hit’ part. He also points to mental barriers being broken. “A certain level of smartness is required for chess, but that doesn’t mean only geniuses can play the game well. That notion has been broken down,” he says.
“This has given people like me the confidence that, with experience, the game can be aced at. To sum it up, chess, whether played online or offline, is emerging as a ‘cool game’.”
The official moves
The state's chess community is navigating some internal friction. The Kerala Chess Association (KCA), affiliated with the All India Chess Federation, is in a legal dispute with the Kerala State Sports Council, which formed a parallel State Chess Technical Committee in 2023.
Both, however, are upbeat about the game's prospect in Kerala. “Back in 2013, we only had the state championship. Now, we host national-level events for all age groups, under-7 to under-19, and senior men and women." says KCA president Rajesh Nattakom.
"We even introduced under-6 events to spot early talent. The chess-in-schools project has made chess a key extracurricular in CBSE schools. Coaching jobs have grown. Every district now has an active chess association.”
In 2024, Rajesh adds, Kerala hosted its first grandmaster tournament, attracting 234 players from 14 countries. "Financial support, however, has been scarce," he shrugs.
Joe Parappilly, chairperson of the State Chess Technical Committee, says the new body has initiated some steps to encourage the game. “We have brought back grace marks for chess. We organised showcase matches with stars like Praggnanandhaa and Nihal. A friendly match between players from Cuba and our young talents was also conducted," he says.
"We have been supporting children to travel abroad for events. We are also planning seminars and workshops. We need more tournaments and international exposure. If institutions and sponsors step up, we can reach new heights.”