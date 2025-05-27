Saudi court delays Abdul Rahim’s release by one year

KOZHIKODE: Abdul Rahim, a native of Feroke in Kozhikode, will now serve a full 20-year sentence in Saudi Arabia following a court ruling in connection with the tragic death of a Saudi boy under his care.

The Riyadh Criminal Court announced the verdict on Monday, extending Rahim’s imprisonment by another year and delaying his expected release.

Rahim, who has already completed 18-and-a-half-years in prison, had been hoping for an early release in six months. However, with the latest verdict, his incarceration will now continue until December 2026.

The incident dates back to December 24, 2006. Rahim had arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier that year seeking better employment opportunities and worked as a driver in Riyadh. He was also assigned to care for Faiz, a 15-year-old paralysed boy in his employer’s household.

During a routine car ride, the boy’s breathing support system was accidentally dislodged, leading to his collapse and eventual death.

Though the death was widely regarded as accidental, Rahim was charged with murder under Saudi law and sentenced to death. In fact, the death penalty was issued against him on three separate occasions over the years.