TDP dissolves temple panel after RSS song, flag controversy during festival

KOLLAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has dissolved the advisory committee of the Manjippuzha Sree Bhagavathy Bhadrakali Temple following a controversy surrounding the performance of an RSS prayer song and the hoisting of political flags during the temple’s annual festival.
The decision came after an internal inquiry confirmed that the RSS Gana Geetham was sung during a music programme held in April as part of the festival.
The concert was sponsored by Team Chhatrapati, a local group. Additionally, investigations revealed that the flags of the Bajrang Dal and RSS were hoisted within the premises of the Kottukkal Bhagavathy Bhadrakali Temple, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Manjippuzha Devaswom.
According to the inquiry report, flagpoles were installed with the knowledge of certain committee members and temple staff. The TDB cited serious lapses by the advisory committee in both instances as grounds for its dissolution.
“There is a clear TDB order strictly prohibiting the erection of flagpoles of political and communal organisations in temples and temple premises under the Travancore Devaswom Board, and the use of temples for the propagation of such ideologies. The Board will take strict action against anyone who violates this order,” said a TDB official.
Earlier, TDB president P S Prasanth stated that the act was deliberate and raised concerns about the presence of political symbols on temple grounds. With internal disputes and a case filed among committee members, the Board decided to dissolve the panel after a detailed review.
“The TDB first issued a notice to the advisory committee, and later conducted a hearing at the TDB office in Thiruvananthapuram, where the members were asked to present their version. The decision was taken only after this process,” said a TDB source close to the matter.
Following the incident, the Kadakkal police booked the singer of the Night Birds Orchestra, who allegedly performed the RSS prayer song, along with members of the temple’s festival advisory and management committees.
The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, which alleged that temples are increasingly being used to promote political agendas.