TDP dissolves temple panel after RSS song, flag controversy during festival

KOLLAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has dissolved the advisory committee of the Manjippuzha Sree Bhagavathy Bhadrakali Temple following a controversy surrounding the performance of an RSS prayer song and the hoisting of political flags during the temple’s annual festival.

The decision came after an internal inquiry confirmed that the RSS Gana Geetham was sung during a music programme held in April as part of the festival.

The concert was sponsored by Team Chhatrapati, a local group. Additionally, investigations revealed that the flags of the Bajrang Dal and RSS were hoisted within the premises of the Kottukkal Bhagavathy Bhadrakali Temple, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Manjippuzha Devaswom.

According to the inquiry report, flagpoles were installed with the knowledge of certain committee members and temple staff. The TDB cited serious lapses by the advisory committee in both instances as grounds for its dissolution.