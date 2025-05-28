41 containers land in Kollam, six in Thiruvananthapuram; tackle debris, says CM Vijayan

T’PURAM/KOLLAM : A total of 41 containers from MSC ELSA 3, which sank off the coast of Kochi, washed ashore at various points in Kollam so far. None of them contain hazardous materials. In Thiruvananthapuram, six washed ashore around Varkala on Tuesday.

Driven by winds and currents toward the southern shores, containers were spotted at Varkala, Manthara, Anchuthengu, and Ayyappanthottam. Three containers that washed ashore at Anchuthengu and Ayyappanthottam were later swept back into the sea.

Most containers appeared to be severely damaged, and battered by the sea. Container parts were also found at Vettakkada, Mampally, and Muthalapozhi, according to Chandradas, SHO of Coastal Police at Anchuthengu.

Meanwhile, the Kollam district administration started removing containers along the Kollam coastline. Two containers were shifted to Kollam Port.

Authorities are yet to confirm the presence of any oil spill from the sunken ship along the coast. Officials from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, and Customs have visited the affected areas.

KSPCB officials collected water samples to test for oil or other hazardous substances. Authorities have also cautioned the public to avoid touching any washed-up materials, as they may be hazardous. Coastal police have gathered bags containing polymer and cotton pellets that had washed ashore.

In Kollam, five families in Cheriyazheekal were relocated to a safer building provided by the district administration, as their homes were too close to where containers had been found and tidal waves had also led to seawater entering their houses.