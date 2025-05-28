Beneficial changes made, says finance minister K N Balagopal

ALAPPUZHA: Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said that significant changes have been introduced in the state lottery prize structure, aiming to benefit agents, sellers and the general public.

He was speaking at the state-level inauguration of educational scholarship distribution for children of Kerala Lottery Welfare Fund members in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

“Several modifications would soon be implemented. The prize money of Rs 5,000 will be increased. Additionally, the previously discontinued Rs 2,000 prize category will be reinstated, and the Rs 200 prize will also make a return. Meanwhile, the Rs 50 prize category will be removed,” Balagopal said.

“The state lottery is managed with great responsibility, providing livelihood to nearly 1.5 lakh people. The government is distributing around Rs 43 crore annually for welfare schemes under the lottery department,” the minister said. As part of the 2024 welfare fund initiatives, scholarships worth Rs 13.66 lakh have been awarded to 573 children of Lottery Welfare Fund members.