Delays in train services due to trees falling near Palakkad

KOCHI: Several trains were delayed on Tuesday after trees fell on or near the tracks in the Palakkad Division due to strong winds and heavy rains. Approximately 19 trains travelling from Kozhikode to Thiruvananthapuram and beyond experienced delays as a result of these incidents. Thankfully, no train services were cancelled.

The only alteration to the schedule was for train number 20632, the Thiruvananthapuram Central - Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express (via Alappuzha), which was rescheduled to depart at 17:10 hours, instead of its original time of 16:05 hours—an overall delay of 1 hour and 5 minutes—due to the late arrival of its pairing train.

A spokesperson for the Palakkad Division said that the tracks were cleared of debris, allowing train services to resume. “Our workers dedicated their time day and night to ensure train operations were minimally affected,” he said. Despite the restoration of services, trains continued to run late.

The spokesperson added that a tree had fallen on the tracks near Feroke in Kozhikode on Monday night, followed by additional incidents on Tuesday morning near Kozhikode and later at Kumbla in Kasaragode. Fortunately, workers responded quickly to clear the obstructions.

The Thiruvananthapuram Division also faced similar issues, with trees falling on tracks and overhead electric cables on Monday. A spokesperson from this division said that many trees were identified as potential hazards to public safety and the timely operation of trains. Notifications were sent to the property owners, but they remained non-responsive.