Kerala invites bids for heli-tourism services to boost high-end travel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to boost high-end tourism and enhance connectivity across destinations, the state government has invited Expression of Interest to operate heli-tourism services in the state.

The plan is to enlist certified helicopter service operators and aggregators to provide regular, safe and convenient aerial transport linking key tourist destinations such as Kochi, Thekkady, Munnar, Kumarakom, Vagamon and Bekal.

Kerala Tourism came up with this initiative as part of its broader strategy to position the state as a premium tourist destination offering diverse travel experiences, from serene beaches to misty hill stations, all accessible within a single day.

A top official with the tourism department told TNIE that the move will not only ease travel times for tourists but also serve emergency, medical, and disaster management needs in the state.

“Connectivity is a major concern for people visiting the state. People coming for brief vacations are unable to cover more destinations because of travel time. Scores of tourists are arriving in Kochi, but if they want to visit Munnar, it takes a minimum of four to six hours by road. Helicopter services are going to be a game changer and tourists will be able to reach the destination in an hour by spending `5,000 or so per person,” the official said.