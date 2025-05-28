Kerala plans Amrita university tie-up for early landslide warnings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the strengthening monsoon and unseasonal extreme rain events posing risks of landslides in hilly regions across Kerala, the state government is planning to tie up with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to implement its state-of-the-art early warning system in Wayanad district.

Following devastating landslides last year, the university had approached the state government seeking permission to implement an early warning system in Wayanad.

According to official sources, the government has already issued an order granting the university permission to go ahead with the project.

The university has already demonstrated success in Munnar, where it deployed a first-of-its-kind AI-enabled real-time Landslide Early Warning System (AIR-LEWS). The system, designed and developed by the Amrita Center for Wireless Networks and Applications, has been operational for over a decade.