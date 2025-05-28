Kerala seeks Centre's approval to cull more wild animals amid rising human-wildlife conflict

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to seek approval from the central government to cull wild animals, other than wild boars, that pose a direct threat to human life and property. The Forest and Wildlife Department has been entrusted with initiating the process to obtain the Union government’s consent.
The forest secretary has been directed to consult with the law secretary and submit recommendations for the necessary legislative amendments to facilitate the move.
Currently, the state allows the conditional culling of wild boars that cause damage to agriculture and pose threats to lives and property.
These powers, originally vested in the Chief Wildlife Warden, had been delegated to honorary wildlife wardens and other authorised officers through government orders. The cabinet has now approved the extension of the validity of these orders by one more year.
The decision comes in the wake of increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict across the state, particularly in forest-adjacent districts like Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta.
Incidents involving wild boars, monkeys, elephants, leopards, and bison straying into farmlands and residential areas have become increasingly common, often resulting in injuries, loss of life, and large-scale crop destruction.
Farmers and locals have repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of timely intervention and compensation, demanding stronger action from the government.