Kerala seeks Centre's approval to cull more wild animals amid rising human-wildlife conflict

Currently, the state allows the conditional culling of wild boars that cause damage to agriculture and pose threats to lives and property.

These powers, originally vested in the Chief Wildlife Warden, had been delegated to honorary wildlife wardens and other authorised officers through government orders. The cabinet has now approved the extension of the validity of these orders by one more year.

The decision comes in the wake of increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict across the state, particularly in forest-adjacent districts like Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta.

Incidents involving wild boars, monkeys, elephants, leopards, and bison straying into farmlands and residential areas have become increasingly common, often resulting in injuries, loss of life, and large-scale crop destruction.

Farmers and locals have repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of timely intervention and compensation, demanding stronger action from the government.