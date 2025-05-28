More containers likely to wash ashore, coast on vigil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coastal districts in southern Kerala have heightened vigil as more containers are expected to wash ashore from the sunken ship, MSC Elsa 3. Sources involved in the salvage operation indicate that the containers could potentially reach as far as Kanyakumari.

These free-floating containers pose a significant danger to boats and vessels in the area, making it crucial to clear them from the sea. Around 253 containers are estimated to have fallen off the ship.

The ongoing salvage operation has been challenging due to rough weather conditions and the rocky seabed. As of now, 34 containers have washed ashore, with plans afoot to transport them to customs-designated areas at the Kollam port via sea. The movement of containers at Shaktikulangara in Kollam has proven difficult as the area is inaccessible by trailer or crane.

“We have deployed a 10-member team of local divers who are familiar with the sea. They worked alongside the salvage team from Kochi,” a source told TNIE.

MSC, the shipping company, has appointed Waterline Shipping and Logistics Pvt Ltd, a Thiruvananthapuram-based agency, to assist in the salvage operation from Alappuzha to Thiruvananthapuram.

Containers that have washed ashore in Thiruvananthapuram are likely to be moved to the Vizhinjam port, managed by the Kerala Maritime Board, according to Vinulal S, purser-in-charge of the port. These containers will be transferred to customs-designated areas by road. The movement is expected to begin on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) projected an 80% likelihood that more containers will continue to wash up along the coastlines of Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts over the next four days.